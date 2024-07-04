Brampton Bierlow Parish Hall supervisor Cathy Smith (right) and caretaker Gillian Sanderson with some of the items donated to the school uniform bank.

A SCHOOL uniform bank has been set up to help families in the Brampton Bierlow area ahead of the September term.

The parish council has come up with the idea, aimed at helping families who might otherwise struggle to afford uniforms needed for children attending primary and secondary schools in the area, following the success of an earlier fancy-dress bank.

Brampton Parish Council set that up when members realised that some parents struggled to afford outfits for events like World Book Day, where pupils are invited to dress as their favourite book characters, and Christmas parties, where children are normally allowed to wear festive jumpers or t-shirts.

Chairwoman Cllr Helen Armitage said that idea had worked well, so the council had decided to repeat the idea for school uniforms.

They have already had some donations, but are asking for anyone with clean and presentable uniform items, of all ages and sizes, for schools across the district, which they no longer need to donate them at Brampton Parish Hall.

That is open on Wednesdays from noon to 8pm and Thursdays from 8am to 3pm to accept items.

They will then be sorted and stored on rails, to allow families to visit and pick up items which they will find useful.

The council will be running weekly ‘teddy bears picnic’ events through August and it is hoped visiting parents may use the opportunity to pick up uniform items at the same time, helping their family finances.

Schools included in the scheme include Brampton Ellis, Cortonwood, Wath Comprehensive and others, going as far as West Melton.

Cllr Armitage said the council had been spurred into action following the success of their fancy dress bank, allowing parents to borrow outfits, which could then be returned.

That was launched after she spoke to a child without a Christmas jumper when councillors were delivering selection boxes to a school in the area.

“I told him it didn’t matter, but it absolutely broke my heart,” she said.

“For World Books Day, one parent came in with two kids. She had no money and had come to us through word-of-mouth.