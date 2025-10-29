School staff learn lessons about impact of prematurity

IMPORTANT LESSONS: Lauren Moore from the inclusion team at Brookfield, pupil Samuel Reading with mum Michelle Reading, and Julia Wing.

A PRIMARY school has been recognised for its work to raise awareness of prematurity and how it can affect a child’s development.

Brookfield Primary Academy achieved the Prem Aware Award from the charity The Smallest Things.

The award scheme raises awareness of the impact of prematurity on development and learning, supports parents and carers, and helps schools to recognise and meet the specific learning needs of children born prematurely.

Parent Michelle Reading brought the award to the attention of Principal Daisy Dunning after her son, Samuel Reading, was born at 28 weeks and received support from volunteer Prem Ambassador Julia Wing.

Julia worked closely with Daisy to outline the impact premature birth can have on a child’s development and learning, with practical ways to support children at school.

Staff at the academy, based on Lime Grove in Swinton, completed training and adapted their admissions forms to include birth history, and collected data on current pupils to help target support for individuals.

Miss Dunning said: “Staff have learnt a great deal about the types of difficulties some children born prematurely can have – for example, in maths and with working memory.

“We now have a bank of strategies we can use to support these children, and knowing if pupils were born early, as soon as they arrive at Brookfield, will really help with early identification of need.”

A spokesperson for The Smallest Things said: “Schools across the UK tell us what a difference it has made to them and school community.

“Our aim is for all UK schools to be Prem Aware 2030.”