School showcases 'heart-warming' history at centenary celebrations
Badsley Primary School helped staff and pupils, past and present, get together to celebrate the highlights and share memories from the last ten decades.
Sharon Sharpe, school business manager, said: “We had many exciting events planned to celebrate our centenary year, starting with a fantastic photo of every pupil forming the number 100 on our school field.
“A special display was created to mark 100 years of Badsley, showcasing the school’s rich history, with photographs through the decades, and treasured memories from past pupils.”
The display also features a number of articles from the Advertiser from throughout the decades such as the 60s to the 2010s when former reporter Michele Vincent paid a visit to the pupils to find out more about their learning curriculum.
“It was wonderful to see so many members of the community visiting our centenary display,” said Sharon, “especially those who attended our school in the 1950s.
“We received lots of lovely comments about how the display brought back fond memories of their school days.”
The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail also helped to bury a time capsule at the school on Badsley Moor Lane, Herringthorpe.
Said Sharon: “We also welcomed back retired staff for a celebration event, which was a truly heart-warming occasion.
“The week concluded with a centenary picnic for the whole school, where each year group performed songs from different decades — a joyful and fitting end to a memorable week of celebrations.”
