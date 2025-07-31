School showcases 'heart-warming' history at centenary celebrations

DIG DEEP: To mark the centenary of Badsley Primary School, a time capsule was buried in the school grounds by headteacher Mark Windle and pupils with the help of the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail and Miss Kaukab Amjid - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A TIME capsule, top tunes and tasty treats – a school marked its 100th anniversary milestone with a series of special celebratory events.

Badsley Primary School helped staff and pupils, past and present, get together to celebrate the highlights and share memories from the last ten decades.

Sharon Sharpe, school business manager, said: “We had many exciting events planned to celebrate our centenary year, starting with a fantastic photo of every pupil forming the number 100 on our school field.

“A special display was created to mark 100 years of Badsley, showcasing the school’s rich history, with photographs through the decades, and treasured memories from past pupils.”

'OLD' NEWS: The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail takes a look at a collection of old photos, documents and newspaper articles on display at Badsley Primary School pic by Kerrie Beddows.

The display also features a number of articles from the Advertiser from throughout the decades such as the 60s to the 2010s when former reporter Michele Vincent paid a visit to the pupils to find out more about their learning curriculum.

“It was wonderful to see so many members of the community visiting our centenary display,” said Sharon, “especially those who attended our school in the 1950s.

“We received lots of lovely comments about how the display brought back fond memories of their school days.”

The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail also helped to bury a time capsule at the school on Badsley Moor Lane, Herringthorpe.

Said Sharon: “We also welcomed back retired staff for a celebration event, which was a truly heart-warming occasion.

“The week concluded with a centenary picnic for the whole school, where each year group performed songs from different decades — a joyful and fitting end to a memorable week of celebrations.”