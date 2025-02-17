School scores big for focus on girls’ football

Elliott Flowers, football development officer at MLT with Maltby Lilly Hall pupils, who are also part of the Academy football team, Cecilia (centre) and Alexis (right).

A ROTHERHAM primary school has been given a special award for the work it has done to give girls equal access to playing football.

Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, is one of eight schools within the Wath Academy Barclays Girls Football Schools Partnership to receive a special trophy from England Football recognising the efforts of staff to encourage girls to participate in football.

Girls at Maltby Lilly Hall are given exactly the same opportunities when it comes to football as boys – including designated time at break and lunch for football in addition to mixed gender football all week.

A girls’ team is also entered into any football tournaments, including MLT events and Rotherham-wide.

Richard Pease, principal at Maltby Lilly Hall Academy, said: “We are really proud to receive this award on behalf of our girls within our academy who love to play football, as well as all our staff members from the academy and MLT who have supported us to get to where we are.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing equal access to girls’ football in our curriculum, as well as equal opportunities in our extra-curricular activities across all year groups.

“We know encouraging all young people to participate in sport and fitness is really important for their future lives and are really pleased to be making a difference in this area.”

This work is part of a nationwide initiative by the FA, backed by a government pledge, which is aiming for all girls to have equal access to football in schools.

Youth Sport Trust, The Football Association (England Football) and Barclays are also all involved.