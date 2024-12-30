School pupils 'rein' supreme in fun run for hospice
Children from Brookfield Junior Academy were among those taking part in the sponsored Reindeer Dash – a festive fundraising event to raise money for Rotherham Hospice.
Children at the school, in Lime Grove, Swinton, were sponsored individually by family, friends and member of the community before completing laps of the school grounds, wearing antlers and listening to songs such as 'Run, Run Rudolf!'
Miss Cliff, assistant inclusion lead and organiser of the event, explained how proud she was of the children's commitment to support such a worthy cause, stating that three pupils in foundation had raised more than £250 between them.
In total, Brookfield pupils have now raised £2,000 for the hospice.
Rotherham Hospice's 2024 Reindeer Run, sponsored by Esh Construction, saw each participating school and nursery registering and choosing a date and a time to suit their schedules.
A spokesperson for Rotherham Hospice said: “We would like to extend its huge thanks to all 27 participating schools and nurseries, the sponsors at Esh Construction, and the wider community for their amazing support.
“Together, we are making a significant difference in the lives of our patients and their families this Christmas,” the spokesperson added.
St Mary’s Catholic Primary School was another school taking part.
They held their Reindeer Run at Herringthorpe Valley Park, with more than 210 pupils taking part.
