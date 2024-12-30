School pupils 'rein' supreme in fun run for hospice

Brookfield pupils take part in the Reindeer Run

PUPILS from 27 schools who took part in a fun run for a local hospice have raised £18,150 – and counting.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children from Brookfield Junior Academy were among those taking part in the sponsored Reindeer Dash – a festive fundraising event to raise money for Rotherham Hospice.

Children at the school, in Lime Grove, Swinton, were sponsored individually by family, friends and member of the community before completing laps of the school grounds, wearing antlers and listening to songs such as 'Run, Run Rudolf!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Cliff, assistant inclusion lead and organiser of the event, explained how proud she was of the children's commitment to support such a worthy cause, stating that three pupils in foundation had raised more than £250 between them.

In total, Brookfield pupils have now raised £2,000 for the hospice.

Rotherham Hospice's 2024 Reindeer Run, sponsored by Esh Construction, saw each participating school and nursery registering and choosing a date and a time to suit their schedules.

A spokesperson for Rotherham Hospice said: “We would like to extend its huge thanks to all 27 participating schools and nurseries, the sponsors at Esh Construction, and the wider community for their amazing support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we are making a significant difference in the lives of our patients and their families this Christmas,” the spokesperson added.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School was another school taking part.

They held their Reindeer Run at Herringthorpe Valley Park, with more than 210 pupils taking part.