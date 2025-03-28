School pupils raise funds for Comic Relief
PUPILS across the borough did “something funny for money” and played their part in this year's Comic Relief celebrations.
This year marked 40 years of Red Nose Day, the national campaign which raises money for good causes in communities in the UK and across the world.
Pupils at Maltby Manor Academy followed clues to solve the mystery of missing Colin The Red Nose, during a day of fun activities to raise money, while Maltby Redwood Academy – both part of Maltby Learning Trust – performed a talent show.
