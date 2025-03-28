School pupils raise funds for Comic Relief

By Jill Theobald
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:58 BST
Pupils at Maltby Manor Academy during a day of fun activities to raise funds for Comic Relief - pic by Kerrie BeddowsPupils at Maltby Manor Academy during a day of fun activities to raise funds for Comic Relief - pic by Kerrie Beddows
Pupils at Maltby Manor Academy during a day of fun activities to raise funds for Comic Relief - pic by Kerrie Beddows
PUPILS across the borough did “something funny for money” and played their part in this year's Comic Relief celebrations.

This year marked 40 years of Red Nose Day, the national campaign which raises money for good causes in communities in the UK and across the world.

Pupils at Maltby Manor Academy followed clues to solve the mystery of missing Colin The Red Nose, during a day of fun activities to raise money, while Maltby Redwood Academy – both part of Maltby Learning Trust – performed a talent show.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice