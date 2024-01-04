Children from Canklow Woods Primary School have been helping South Yorkshire’s beautiful songbirds to get through the tough winter months by taking part in a charity challenge.

They have joined more than 13,000 children across the UK who are involved in charity, SongBird Survival’s Ruby Robin Award, by learning more about birds and taking action to help them over the winter.

The Ruby Robin Award was set up to inspire the next generation to help protect declining songbird numbers.

More than half of our UK songbirds are threatened or already in decline.

During the colder months, songbirds face issues with limited food supplies, scarce water sources and freezing temperatures.

Children at Canklow Woods Primary School have been busy taking part in fun challenges to gain a special certificate and Ruby Robin badge.

Challenges have included crafting DIY feeders for their gardens, learning fun facts about birds and spending time exploring outdoors and spotting birds.

Sue Morgan, chief executive of SongBird Survival says: “It is fantastic to have Canklow Woods Primary School take part in our Ruby Robin Award to support their children learn more about birds and how to help them this winter.

“Our recent polling showed that eight in ten children want to learn more about birds and do more to help our beautiful wildlife.

“Yet sadly a quarter of children could not correctly identify a photo of a robin.