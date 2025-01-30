School mourns passing of headteacher who had a 'profound impact'

MUCH MISSED: Mr Steve Rhodes who has sadly passed away.

STAFF and students past and present have paid tribute following the death of a much-loved and admired headteacher described as a “man of real integrity” and a “driving force” behind the success of his school.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Naisbitt, chief executive officer of Inspire Learning Trust, said: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Winterhill School has shared the news that friend, colleague and headteacher Mr Steve Rhodes has sadly lost his long battle with cancer.

“He passed away peacefully with his immediate family there by his side in those last few moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Rhodes has had a profound and long-lasting impact upon Winterhill School, its community, education in the borough and Inspire Learning Trust.”

Mr Naisbitt described Mr Rhodes (56) as “a driving force over the past few years” behind the success and growth of the school, which is based on High Street in Kimberworth.

Mr Rhodes had been headteacher of Winterhill since 2016, having served as deputy headteacher at the school since 2007.

He also previously worked at a number of other schools in the South Yorkshire area over his many years of teaching, including Chaucer School and Birley Schools, both in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those who know Mr Rhodes describe him as being a man of real integrity, determination and great humour,” said Mr Naisbitt.

“Friends, colleagues, students, parents and the community have been profoundly shocked by the news.

“The wider school community, including the students and parents, has passed on its condolences to Mr Rhodes’ wife, son and family.”

Mr Rhodes was also a respected football coach in Sheffield where he managed Nether Green Rangers FC’s under 14s boys team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute on the club’s social media channels said: “A headteacher by day, Steve combined his experience and expertise as an educator with his love of football to great effect when coaching the team.

“He was a tremendous source of guidance and support not only to the boys but also to his fellow team coaches.

“Nether Green Rangers and all other Nether Green teams will be holding a minute’s applause in tribute to Steve before their next matches.”