School is 'important cog' in community foundation's wheel
Crags Community School at Maltby is an important part of the work of the Titans Community Foundation, a charity which works with Rotherham Titans to promote good living and habits among the young.
Foundation chair Lindsay Jones said: "As a partner school of the TFC, Crags are our guinea pigs for our new programmes and they are incredibly supportive.
"They have trialled a core health and fitness programme led by senior player Jamie Cooke, a mental health initiative and a careers programme in sports infrastructure.
"Without their introductions and experiments – because they do come back and tell us if something didn’t work – our work would be a lot harder.
"Our boys aren’t teachers.
“They have to find out what works and what doesn’t.”
The latest visit was at the request of Crags PE leader Tom Vickers who wanted people from the TCF to help showcase what the events can do for the whole of the Nexus Multi Academy Trust, which Crags is part of.
The majority of its schools cater for children with special needs and, in some cases, quite extreme special needs.
The foundation has worked with youngsters at both Becton School and The Willows at Thurcroft.
"It was very much a showcase of ‘this is what we do and if you need us to modify it then we will,” added Lindsay, who was accompanied by senior players Travis Gordon, Cuchlain Livingstone and Jamie Cooke on the trip.
"For example, Crags ran a programme where they cook with children.
“We’ve taken some of their ideas and when the new building opens at our base Clifton Lane that will run there.
"Crags is an important cog in the TCF wheel.”
