School girl dubbed a 'super-hairo' for cutting long locks for charity
The eight-year-old school girl grew long locks almost down to her ankles and has been praised as a 'super-hairo' after raising more than £1,800 – and donating 24 inches of her prized hair – to a children's charity.
Maltby Lilly Hall pupil Harper Walker had only ever had the odd trim throughout her life.
Mum Mickie (40) said: “She decided to cut her beautiful hair off to donate it to other children who have lost theirs.
“It was so kind – amazing for an eight-year-old to decide on such a selfless act.”
Harper had a target of £700 to go to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children and young people affected by cancer treatment or other conditions.
But she topped £1,890 after the tremendous trim at The Hair Den in Ravenfield, with funds still rolling in.
Mum Mickie said the family – dad Mark (46) and Harper's four other sisters – were “unbelievably proud.”
To donate: www.tinyurl.com/HarperLPT.
