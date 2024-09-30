Harper after her hair cut for Little Princess Trust

ALL hail Harper!

The eight-year-old school girl grew long locks almost down to her ankles and has been praised as a 'super-hairo' after raising more than £1,800 – and donating 24 inches of her prized hair – to a children's charity.

Maltby Lilly Hall pupil Harper Walker had only ever had the odd trim throughout her life.

Mum Mickie (40) said: “She decided to cut her beautiful hair off to donate it to other children who have lost theirs.

Harper before her hair cut for Little Princess Trust

“It was so kind – amazing for an eight-year-old to decide on such a selfless act.”

Harper had a target of £700 to go to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children and young people affected by cancer treatment or other conditions.

But she topped £1,890 after the tremendous trim at The Hair Den in Ravenfield, with funds still rolling in.

Mum Mickie said the family – dad Mark (46) and Harper's four other sisters – were “unbelievably proud.”