School cook retires - but her signature dish will remain

TOP chefs the world over all have their ‘signature dish’, tried and tested recipes which customers keep returning for.

And while Mexborough Windhill Primary School cook Ann Harrison may not be ranked alongside the likes of Gordon Ramsey or Marco Pierre White, she hasn’t been left behind in the signature dish stakes.

It may not be quite as exotic as some offerings, but Mrs Harrison - as she has been known to generations of children - has perfected her chocolate crunch recipe.

Now she is retiring after a 55 career in school catering - including 27 at Windhill primary, in Hollingworth Close, she has performed what many will regard as an act of mercy - leaving a freezer stocked with the delicacy.

Long service: School cook Ann Harrison retired from Windhill Primary School, Mexborough, after 27 years, pictured with her famous, much loved, Chocolate Crunch.

She is also leaving behind the recipe, to be passed on to her successor, though an appointment for the Autumn term has yet to be announced.

Mrs Harrison has been so committed to the job that she went on beyond normal retirement age, despite a 6am starting time and a long bus journey from her home in Denaby.

School head teacher Donna Howard praised her decades of work, and the caring attitude she brought to the job.

“She has fed generations and always goes above and beyond; if there is something children don’t like, she will always make sure they get something different,” she said.

Say it with flowers: Ann Harrison with pupils Isla (left) and Paige who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

“It is little touches, like making sure children have had breakfast, if they come in late, she is so thoughtful,” she said.

And the chocolate crunch? “We have just had a summer fair and that was a sell-out, some people come just for that,” said the head.