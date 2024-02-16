The PlanBEE scheme is designed to tackle skills shortages in the rail sector

A PIONEERING scheme has been launched to address skills shortages and give young people in Doncaster the chance to launch their careers in the rail industry.

Network Rail and its supply chain partners have joined forces to launch PlanBEE Rail, a bespoke apprenticeship programme which aims to develop a new generation of multidisciplinary project managers, specifically trained to meet the changing needs of the rail sector.

Apprentices will gain hands-on experience working on some of the UK’s most significant infrastructure projects, including the Transpennine Route Upgrade programme, the Digital Railway programme, and Northern Powerhouse Rail.

Successful candidates will be based in Doncaster and employed to learn on the job, with a starting salary of more than £22,000.

During the two-year programme, they’ll undertake four six-month placements working for leading employers in the rail sector including Alstom, AmcoGiffen, Amey, Balfour Beatty, BAM, Keltbray, Morgan Sindall, Murphy, Network Rail, Systra, Transpennine Express, and Volker Rail.

Tim Craddock, HR director at Network Rail Eastern Region, said: “PlanBEE Rail is not just a standard apprenticeship programme – it's a strategic initiative to bring talent into the rail industry by working collaboratively with our supply chain partners.

“This approach ensures our apprentices will not only gain a valuable qualification but will get the opportunity to work with a range of employers across the sector.