Scheme launched as quarter of Rotherham women miss 'vital' health checks

Research is looking at the barriers that put women off going for their smear test

More than 17,000 women across Rotherham invited for cervical screening have missed the health checks, according to analysis by Yorkshire Cancer Research, which found they had either never attended an appointment or were not up-to-date with their checks.

Cervical screening – more commonly known as a smear test – helps identify women most at risk of developing cervical cancer and provides further tests and treatment if needed.

The research identified several factors behind why women did not respond to their cervical screening invitations, including embarrassment, anxiety around the process and fear that it will hurt, or practical reasons such as being able to book an appointment outside working hours.

The data also revealed the most significant decrease has been among women aged 25 to 49, who made up more than 11,000 of Rotherham’s missing screenings.

Dr Kathryn Scott, chief executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “It is vitally important that women come forward for their cervical screening when invited.

“Cervical cancer is almost completely preventable.

“Screening helps detect changes in cells, meaning that pre-cancerous cells can be treated before they have the chance to develop into cancer.

“The more people who attend their screening appointment, the more cancers that can be prevented and more lives will be saved in our region.”

Women aged 25 to 49 are invited to attend their screening every three years, and those aged between 50 and 64 are invited every five years.

Trans men and non-binary people with a cervix can also access cervical screening.

Dr Scott continued: “Yorkshire Cancer Research funds research projects and services to help increase the number of women attending their cervical screening in Yorkshire.

“We know that some people find the thought of attending screening to be unnerving for a number of reasons, so these programmes are designed to help raise awareness of what screening involves and why it is important to attend.”

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance – part of NHS South Yorkshire – has used the funding to develop a ‘refer and reward’ scheme where people aged 25 to 29 in the region are given a tote bag at their appointment which contains information about cervical screening and a referral card to pass on to friends and family.

Dr Stephanie Edgar, GP and primary care lead at South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw Cancer Alliance, said: “We hope that by generating conversations about cervical screening, younger people will take up the offer.

“Cervical screening saves lives – it is so important you take up your appointment offer when invited.

“If you have worries about the process, please speak to the nurse who will make sure they talk through your concerns and make you as comfortable as possible.