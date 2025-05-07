'Saving Sophie' event will be a football fundraising gala

By Jill Theobald
Published 7th May 2025, 14:14 BST
Sophie and RemiSophie and Remi
Sophie and Remi
COMMUNITY fundraisers have announced another big event this weekend to help support a young Rotherham mum battling a brain tumour on her revolutionary treatment journey.

Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery.

But 23-year-old Sophie – mum to two-year-old Remi – was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and told treatments available from the NHS were no longer effective.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fundraising efforts began earlier this year to help Sophie, from Kimberworth Park, receive pioneering life-prolonging immunotherapy – which has to be privately funded – in Germany.

Brave: Sophie White, who is battling a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour, pictured at the New York Stadium with son Remi.Brave: Sophie White, who is battling a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour, pictured at the New York Stadium with son Remi.
Brave: Sophie White, who is battling a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour, pictured at the New York Stadium with son Remi.

Mum Helen Schofield said: “We have another event – a football fundraising gala – at Phoenix Sports and Social Club in Brinsworth on Sunday, May 11.

“Join us from 12pm for a packed day including a crossbar challenge and penalty shoot-out, tombola, stalls, and a raffle.

“Entry is free and raffle tickets are available on the day at the bar.”

Related topics:RotherhamNHSGermanyKimberworth Park

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice