'Saving Sophie' event will be a football fundraising gala

COMMUNITY fundraisers have announced another big event this weekend to help support a young Rotherham mum battling a brain tumour on her revolutionary treatment journey.

Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery.

But 23-year-old Sophie – mum to two-year-old Remi – was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and told treatments available from the NHS were no longer effective.

Fundraising efforts began earlier this year to help Sophie, from Kimberworth Park, receive pioneering life-prolonging immunotherapy – which has to be privately funded – in Germany.

Brave: Sophie White, who is battling a grade four glioblastoma brain tumour, pictured at the New York Stadium with son Remi.

Mum Helen Schofield said: “We have another event – a football fundraising gala – at Phoenix Sports and Social Club in Brinsworth on Sunday, May 11.

“Join us from 12pm for a packed day including a crossbar challenge and penalty shoot-out, tombola, stalls, and a raffle.

“Entry is free and raffle tickets are available on the day at the bar.”