'Saving Sophie' event will be a football fundraising gala
Sophie White was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour two years ago and underwent major brain surgery.
But 23-year-old Sophie – mum to two-year-old Remi – was then diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and told treatments available from the NHS were no longer effective.
Fundraising efforts began earlier this year to help Sophie, from Kimberworth Park, receive pioneering life-prolonging immunotherapy – which has to be privately funded – in Germany.
Mum Helen Schofield said: “We have another event – a football fundraising gala – at Phoenix Sports and Social Club in Brinsworth on Sunday, May 11.
“Join us from 12pm for a packed day including a crossbar challenge and penalty shoot-out, tombola, stalls, and a raffle.
“Entry is free and raffle tickets are available on the day at the bar.”
