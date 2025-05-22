Save the date! Chamber announces Business Awards timetable

The awards evening takes place at Magna on November 14

BARNSLEY and Rotherham Chamber is calling on organisations celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2025 to share their success as part of its forthcoming awards ceremony.

The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards is one of the leading industry events, with representatives from more than 500 businesses expected to take part.

The awards, supported by headline sponsor Barnsley College, will culminate in a glittering evening of celebration, taking place at Magna on Friday, November 14.

In recognition of their long-standing contribution towards shaping South Yorkshire’s economy, businesses celebrating their 25th, 50th, 75th and 100th anniversaries in 2025 may be eligible to receive a special 'salute to business' award, which will be presented during the evening.

The awards categories, which will be officially launched in June, will give businesses from across the region the chance to highlight how they have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to delivering excellence in a diverse range of areas including community impact, customer service and sustainability.

A full list of categories will be announced in June.

The Chamber's operations director Shane Young said: “This year’s awards evening is already promising to be a night to remember.

“We’ve got some exciting plans lined up for this year’s event, which will be announced in due course, but we wanted to give businesses celebrating special anniversaries in 2025 the chance to get in touch.”

The awards timetable will be as follows:

- Early June: Award entries launched

- Mid-September: Entries close and judging commences

- Late-September: Shortlist announced and tickets go on sale

- November 14: Awards evening takes place.