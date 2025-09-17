Sarah Champion welcomes ‘Connect to Work’ funding for Rotherham

'RELIEVED': Rotherham MP Sarah Champion

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has welcomes the announcement that the borough is set to receive a share of £35.3million in funding for the Connect to Work scheme.

The scheme aims to help people with disabilities or long-term health conditions to move closer to work and could support up to 9,950 people in total.

It follows Ms Champion’s recent question to the Department for Work and Pensions about the current support on offer for those with learning disabilities seeking employment.

In response, the Minister said: “We have announced, as part of the Get Britain Working Strategy, the locally led, voluntary, Supported Employment programme, Connect to Work, that will help disabled people, people with health conditions and those with complex barriers to employment to get into and retain work.”

Sarah Champion said: “For too long, we’ve been witnessing a deeply unfair situation in the UK, with many struggling to maintain a job due to physical or mental health reasons.

“I am relieved this Government is prioritising pathways to work for those with disabilities and long-term conditions and is supporting Rotherham constituents in securing and retaining work if they need it.”