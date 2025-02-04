Praise: Sarah Champion

ROTHERHAM MP Sarah Champion has praised new legislation aimed at cracking down on water companies polluting Britain’s rivers - including the Don.

The Water (Special Measures) Bill is said to give the most significant increase to enforcement powers for a decade.

It has been introduced to parliament and will give regulators new powers to take tougher and faster action to crack down on Yorkshire Water damaging the environment and failing their customers.

Ms Champion said: “For too long, raw, toxic sewage, has been allowed to be pumped into our rivers and streams, including the River Don.”

“I’m relieved at the Labour Government’s quick action to tackle the disgraceful behaviour by water companies and their bosses.”

“No longer will water executives be allowed to line their pockets whilst simultaneously harming our natural resources and risking public health.”

“The water industry needs fundamental wide-reaching reform, and this Bill is the start of this much needed change. Our waterways need to be cleaned up for good and the Labour Government will outline further legislation that will transform the way the water industry is run, as well as ensuring that the upgrades that are so desperately needed, will be delivered.”

Labour made a manifesto pledge to clean up the water sector before last year’s General Election, by giving the Environment Agency increased ability to bring forward criminal charges against offenders.

It will mean tougher penalties, including the risk of prison.

The new legislation will also ban the payment of bonuses to water bosses if they fail to meet high standards to protect the environment, their consumers, and their company’s finances.