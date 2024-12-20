Santa spreads the seasonal cheers for shoppers

Lakeside Village - pic by Shaun Flannery

SANTA and his elves have opened their Grotto at Lakeside Village and, for the first time ,the magical igloo will be open for late night shopping at the centre in December.

The free grotto, which is a festive highlight for families at the Doncaster shopping outlet over the Christmas period, will be open on the late-night shopping dates of Thursday December 19 from 4pm-7pm.

In addition, it will be open to youngsters on the weekend of December 21-22 as well as Monday, December 23 – all from 10.30am-4pm.

There will also be a Polar Post Office to send those all important letters to Santa.

This year Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping has created its polar bear themed festivities to celebrate its partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park and grotto visitors are encouraged to donate a minimum £3 which will go towards conservation projects championed by the WildLife Foundation based at and supported by Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Following the popular summer Wildlife Discovery activities, the Winter Green at the centre has been transformed into a polar-themed Christmas space, complete with life-sized polar bear sculptures, creating perfect photo opportunities for visitors.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: we are so pleased to also be opening our Santa’s Grotto on those late-night Thursday dates, so people have more chance to shop as well as bring their little-ones to visit our special and much-loved Santa.

“We’re all set for a family fun-filled Christmas here at Lakeside Village with something for everyone.”

For more information about Christmas at Lakeside Village including the Santa’s Grotto, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk.