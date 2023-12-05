SANTA is taking a break from North Pole duties for his annual tour of Rotherham – starting next week.

You will be able to spot the festive favourite and his sleigh around large areas of the borough from next Thursday.

Rotherham Round Table, Rotherham Sitwell Rotary and Rotherham 41 Club are embarking on their popular annual sleigh runs, which bring Christmas joy to thousands and raise much-needed cash to benefit local good causes.

They will be collecting on the night but you can also donate at justgiving.com/SantaRotherham23.

The sleigh will be visiting the following areas: December 14: Stag; December 15: Brecks; December 16: Waverley; December 17: Brinsworth; December 18: Brinsworth; December 19: Brinsworth; December 20: Wickersley; December 21: Bramley; December 22: Canklow and Whiston; December 23: Grange estate; Christmas Eve: Duke of Norfolk estate.

Round Table community service officer Luke Staveley said: “Our Santa Sleigh runs are always the highlight of the year both for our members and the people to whom they bring so much happiness.

“We have been working hard to improve and upgrade the Sleigh to make it even more spectacular and ensure our visits to communities in Rotherham spread as much Christmas joy as possible and continue to make magical memories.

“As well as being the official start of Christmas for many of our supporters, the Sleigh runs are also central to our fundraising calendar, bringing in thousands of pounds which we use to support charities, community groups and good causes around the borough.

“Whether it’s a pocketful of change or a donation through our online appeal page, every contribution can make a difference right here in Rotherham.“We look to seeing everyone out and about this December and wish you all a very happy Christmas.”

Rotherham Round Table and Rotherham Sitwell Rotary have carried out their Santa Sleigh runs for more than 30 years, raising tens of thousands of pounds. Beneficiaries include Rotherham Cancer Care Centre, Shiloh, Swinton Lock, Start a Heart 24/7, Friends of Newman School, Project Linus and Crossroads Care.