A SYP officer

A GREY gunmetal screw safe was among a number of items stolen during a break-in at a property in Rotherham.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Monday (November, 11) at 4.26pm, it is reported that four people broke into a property on Kirby Lane in the Wentworth area and stole a number of items, including a grey gunmetal screw safe.

“Enquiries into the break-in are ongoing and officers are appealing for help identifying a car which may be able to assist with their investigation.

“The car is described as a black Volkswagen Golf.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses and anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or through the online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Please quote investigation number 14/201294/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers’ UK call centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.