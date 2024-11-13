Safe stolen after four people break into property
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “On Monday (November, 11) at 4.26pm, it is reported that four people broke into a property on Kirby Lane in the Wentworth area and stole a number of items, including a grey gunmetal screw safe.
“Enquiries into the break-in are ongoing and officers are appealing for help identifying a car which may be able to assist with their investigation.
“The car is described as a black Volkswagen Golf.”
Witnesses and anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or through the online portal www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.
Please quote investigation number 14/201294/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers’ UK call centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.