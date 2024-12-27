Sadie celebrates 'selfless' grandparents with festive fundraiser

Sadie (second right with glasses) with her grandparents and other relatives.

A DEVOTED granddaughter has paid tribute to her much-missed relatives by making a donation and dedication on a charity’s festive fundraising Tree of Memories.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadie Howe lost her grandparents Roy and Barbara back in 2021 and 2022 respectively, with both affected by dementia and cared for at Rotherham Hospital.

This Christmas Sadie has decided to celebrate her beloved grandparents with an in-memory dedication and bauble on Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity’s Tree of Memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gesture will also support the charity’s Dementia Appeal, which aims to raise funds to enhance dementia services within the hospital and wider community.

The tree at Rotherham Hospital

The 29-year-old from Rotherham said: “My nan-nan was first diagnosed with vascular dementia following a mini stroke in 2012.

“We noticed a change soon after, she became easily confused and forgetful.

“Then in 2018, my grandad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s after a rapid change in his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My nan-nan and grandad were both such selfless people, they did so much for their community and are very fondly remembered in their home village.

“Before my nan-nan’s diagnosis she was very sociable, very involved with local groups and went shopping on her own every week.

“As soon as she was diagnosed she started to lose her confidence and became withdrawn.

“Grandad declined much quicker than my nan-nan – he began forgetting things and becoming very confused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s lovely to have nan-nan and grandad’s bauble on the Tree of Memories in the hospital.

“We are forever grateful to the staff at Rotherham Hospital for the care my nan received in her final year.

“It would have meant a lot to nan-nan and grandad knowing that our donation is helping other people in our community suffering with dementia.”

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “When you make an in-memory dedication on our Tree of Memories your loved one’s names and your message to them will hang on our twinkling tree throughout the Christmas season, representing a cherished memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every penny raised will help support those living with dementia and their families in Rotherham.”

To dedicate a memory with RHCC for a suggested donation of £10 visit www.visufund.com/treeofmemories or call on 01709 426 821.