Rumours: Consort hotel

A manager has been praised for standing up for her Rotherham hotel amid claims it had become a home for "immigrants”.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie Smith defended the Consort Hotel in Thurcroft after rumours began circulating about its clientele.

There has been widespread concern about the use of hotels for housing asylum seekers, and her Brampton Road hotel is only 11 miles from the anti-immigration riot a year ago at the Holiday Inn at Manvers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie reacted after barbed, erroneous comments were made about the 27-bed hotel, which was bought by long-term hotelier John Horvath in 2022, and posted a detailed rebuttal on Facebook.

Management: John and Angie at the Consort

"After hearing all the rumours about the Consort Hotel housing immigrants, can I just say this is not true, we do not house them and we never have," she commented.

"Immigrant hotels have security everywhere, even just to get in the car park, never mind to get into the hotels. I know people are going to say: 'Well I see them all outside.'

"No! What you see is every weekend we have big parties with 200 plus people and a lot are Eastern Europeans, Africans, Italians and Asians," she wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been claims the hotel had also been used to accommodate homeless people but Angie explained: "We had them for about a year. Rotherham Council booked just like anyone else but only ever about five rooms, never the full hotel, and we don't have them now. We do have the odd domestic violence booking but that is just one night, here and there."

Improvements: Consort hotel

There was a flurry of other criticism made on social media and the hotel administration say they are aware of previous issues under other owners.

But their reputation is being restored after a "chequered past."

"We have replaced all the beds, the heating system, the TVs and we are going room to room replacing carpets and furniture and decorating," said Angie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was forced also to deny suggestions that the hotel, at some point in its past, had not paid its electricity bills and had installed a generator to avoid using the grid.

"People can believe what they want… but anyone is welcome to come and look round the back for a generator but you won't find one. My bosses took over the Consort in June 2022 and have since bought the building. Anyone is welcome to come up and have a chat with John, my boss, or myself, we have nothing to hide and will answer any questions."

Mr Horvath told the Advertiser he was proud of the stance taken by Angie, whom he said was a local woman, proud of her roots.

She had been recruited as a hotel receptionist but had risen to the rank of hotel manager in a business that he described as a "private, independent family business" which cares about the happiness and safety of its guests, customers and staff, and enjoys a good number of repeat clients.

Angie would be rewarded for her loyalty, said Mr Horvath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it had been a tough business environment for provincial hotels since Covid, but around £150,000 had been allocated on refurbishments in a programme which was continuing to be rolled out.

The next phase may include solar panel placements to cut down energy costs.

Mr Horvath, who has 35 years of experience as a hotelier and runs a sister hotel, The George Wright in Snail Hill, Rotherham, thought that the mistaken rumours about asylum seekers at the Consort could have been triggered by passers-by spotting wedding and other parties outside the hotel, some of the guests being from places like Nigeria, Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania.

"We are not fly-by-night operators. People see 200 people in the car park and there is an assumption it is kicking off – it is not, they are just having a party."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was the "passion" of Angie, and the rest of the staff, that would help them go on developing and improving the hotel's offering.

"Keyboard warriors" making wrong assumptions should not detract from what they have achieved so far, with a business model designed for events based around their 300-place function room.

Mr Horvath encouraged anyone with concerns to visit the hotel to see the facilities for themselves.

Of the feedback online, one poster made the point: "What people don't seem to understand is the immigrants that are being rehomed are the Afghan nationals that risked their lives to help our armed forces whilst we were fighting in their country. They served as interpreters amongst other roles that saved the lives of thousands of our troops."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Consort isn't the only UK hotel to have been mistakenly identified as a base for asylum seekers.

In April 2021, a far-right group circulated a fake list of hotels allegedly used to house asylum seekers. This led to protests at high-profile locations – including the Dorchester on Park Lane – where no asylum seekers were actually accommodated. It was entirely false.

In Merseyside, last year, persistent rumours circulated that a hotel and adjacent former pub would be used to house immigrants. Knowsley Council publicly denied these claims, stating the site will not be used for asylum seeker accommodation.

There have been other recorded incidents due to ill-founded gossip and online speculation.

Mr Horvath believes that transparency and communication are key, and said the Consort would happily continue engaging with the local community to prevent any further misunderstandings.