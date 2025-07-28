Royal visit to mark service's 'meaningful' 60-year milestone

HRH Princess Anne arrives to meet staff at Rotherham Citizen's Advice Bureau during her recent visit to mark its 60th anniversary - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Citizens Advice Rotherham and District marked a “meaningful” milestone of 60 years of service with a visit from Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.

As Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux, The Princess Royal joined staff, volunteers, community partners, and dignitaries including the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail to celebrate the charity’s commitment to delivering free, independent, and confidential advice to people across the borough across six decades.

During her visit, HRH The Princess Royal toured the charity’s town centre office on Upper Millgate where she met teams from across the service, including the Executive Team, Trustee Board, General Advice Team, Debt Team, Help to Claim Team, Healthwatch Rotherham, the Cancer Advocacy Service, and the Projects Team.

The Royal guest learned more about the breadth of services on offer, and spoke directly with staff and volunteers who are delivering the support provided.

Princess Anne meets staff at Rotherham Citizen's Advice Bureau outside the charity's Upper Millgate office - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Representatives from partner organisations who Citizens Advice Rotherham and District collaborate with on outreach projects across the borough were also in attendance.

The visit culminated in the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the presentation of a posy to Her Royal Highness by Frankie Fells, the son of Rotherham CAB's director of strategic services.

Chair of trustees, Celia Cashman, addressed attendees and said: “It is a great privilege and honour to welcome Her Royal Highness and our guests to celebrate 60 years of delivering trusted, independent advice and support for the people of Rotherham.

“Your presence, Ma’am, is a meaningful and much-appreciated recognition of the work of our staff, volunteers, and partners over the decades, and of the enduring importance of the Citizens Advice service across the UK.”

The Royal guest is greeted by staff ahead of HRH's tour of CAB Rotherham's town centre HQ - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Ms Cashman reflected on the organisation’s evolution and adaptability in challenging times.

After years without a public office, Citizens Advice Rotherham moved into its current premises last year, re-establishing a visible and accessible presence in the town centre, which she said had been “instrumental in reviving face-to-face services and launching new initiatives.”

“The number of people seeking our help is growing,” she added, “and the issues they face are becoming increasingly complex.

“But we remain committed to offering expert, responsive support – wherever and however people need it.

“We are proud of the work we’ve done, and ready for the next 60 years.”