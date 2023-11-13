Royal couple land in Brinsworth ahead of South Yorkshire visit
THE Duke and Duchess of Gloucester paid a visit to a number of South Yorkshire organisations after flying into Brinsworth.
Prince Richard and Duchess Birgitte flew into Brinsworth on Friday morning (November 10) ahead of a number of engagements throughout the day at organisations in Sheffield.
The trip saw the Royal couple visit Sheffield Knives, The Institute for Translational Neuroscience at the University of Sheffield, and the city's cathedral, as well as anti-trafficking and homeless charities the Snowdrop Project and The Archer Project.