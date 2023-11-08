Royal British Legion create special display for Remembrance Day
The display involves a large cross made up of poppies, cascading from the Church.
Former chairman of the branch Rachel Kay wanted to create something “extra special” to commemorate the dead.
The branch has made a display annually for the last few years and has added a personal touch to the crosses it puts out, writing the names of the fallen from their cenotaph on them.
York Gardens community group, The Really Neet Project Manvers and the local community also contributed to the project.
A commemorative bench will be unveiled on November 11 by Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne John Healey.
Wath-upon-Dearne Royal British Legion meet every third Thursday of the month at the Westville club and host monthly coffee mornings.
Services and tributes will take place across Rotherham and the Dearne Valley over the weekend.