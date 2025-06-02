Rotherham's Top 15 Entertainers: A Legacy of Talent

Sitcom legend: Paul Shane

Rotherham has been the cradle of remarkable talent, producing entertainers who have left indelible marks on comedy, music, and television.

Today, the Advertiser pays homage to the borough's most celebrated figures, blending historical icons with contemporary stars who have garnered significant acclaim and fan followings.

Some of the people on our roll of honour are sadly no longer with us. But they leave behind many golden memories.

Our list, below, is highly subjective - we may have inadvertently missed out your favourite performer.

Funny man: Paul Chuckle filming on location in Xewkija

1. The Chuckle Brothers (The late Barry and Paul Elliott) – Comedy/TV

Surely there is nowhere better to start than this zany pairing. Beloved for their slapstick humour and the iconic catchphrase "To me, to you!", the Rotherham brothers became household names through their long-running BBC show ChuckleVision. After Barry's sad passing, Paul has gone on to varied accomplishments on screen and stage.

2. The Reytons – Music

Smoking hot: The Reytons are making a big impact on the music scene

This indie rock band has achieved significant success with their self-released albums, including a UK number one, and are known for their energetic live shows and strong local fan base. Their show at Clifton Park last July was a lifelong high for the band. A band that is going places.

3: Paul Shane – Comedy/TV

Best known for his role as Ted Bovis in the sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, the late Shane's comedic talent endeared him to audiences across the UK. Much loved by his family and community. Once a miner at the Silverwood Colliery, now resting in peace in East Herringthorpe.

4: Ryan Sampson – Acting/Comedy

Mr Bigstuff: A six-part comedy about estranged brothers Glen (Ryan Sampson) and Lee, played by Danny Dyer

A versatile actor, Sampson has appeared in popular series such as Brassic, Plebs, Mr Bigstuff and Doctor Who, showcasing his range from comedy to drama. Everything he touches turns to comedy gold. He is from the suburbs of Anston, and a former Wales High School pupil, as is...

5. Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem) – Music

Transitioning from indie duo Slow Club to her solo project Self Esteem, Taylor has captivated audiences with her empowering lyrics and dynamic performances, earning critical acclaim. Recently, she won the Visionary Award at The Ivors 2025. She has also received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Sheffield

6. Dean Andrews – Acting

New album: Self Esteem releases 'A Complicated Woman'

Known for roles in Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes, and Emmerdale, Andrews has become a familiar face on British television, admired for his compelling performances. At 61, he is now enjoying life away from the Farm.

7 Liz White – Acting

White has delivered memorable performances in series like Life on Mars, Ackley Bridge, and the film The Woman in Black, earning acclaim for her versatility.

8: Nick Banks – Music

Born in Rotherham, Banks is the drummer for the iconic Britpop band Pulp, contributing to the town’s musical legacy.

9:. Chris Wolstenholme – Music

Top talent: Rotherham actors Dean Andrews & Liz White

The bassist for the internationally acclaimed band Muse, Wolstenholme was born in Rotherham, and leads in showcasing the town’s contribution to global music.

10: Eliot Kennedy – Music Production

A chart-topping songwriter and producer from the Dinnington area, the 56-year-old has written hits for global artists including The Spice Girls, Bryan Adams, and Celine Dion. He's Gary Barlow's best mate and been on a TV wind-tasting programme with him. A mastermind of Wentfest. He recently decided to write his memoirs with the working title: 'WTF Am I Doing Here?'

11. Lynne Perrie – Acting

Portraying Ivy Tilsley on Coronation Street, Perrie's character became a staple of the long-running soap, known for her sharp tongue and dramatic storylines. Made quite a stir on occasions, but will never be forgotten. She died in 2006. Lynne was the older sister of...

12. Duggie Brown – Comedy/Acting

A veteran of the comedy scene, Duggie appeared on The Comedians and in various television roles, earning respect for his enduring career in entertainment. He died on August 16 2022, nine days after his 82nd birthday.

13: The Sherlocks – Music

Hailing from Bolton upon Dearne, this indie rock band has made waves with multiple UK Top 10 albums and performances at major festivals like Glastonbury. They have a very consistent online message, as they try and top the album charts

14 Adelle Leonce – Acting

With notable roles in Doctor Who, Silent Witness, and Black Mirror, the former Herringthorpe woman has established herself as a rising star in British drama. She is a former Oakwood High School pupil.

15: Tony Capstick – Comedy/Radio

A Rotherham-born comedian, actor, musician, and broadcaster, Capstick was a regular performer on the folk circuit and presented on BBC Radio Sheffield for more than 30 years.

Other notables with Rotherham connections include 13. Margaret Clarkson, an artist known for her nostalgic scenes set in 1940s and 1950s England, with her work exhibited throughout the UK and Julie Kent (formerly Julie Kirk) a respected performer known for her roles in musical theatre and operatic productions.

She has also made appearances in British TV dramas and has contributed significantly to the performing arts through local stage work and mentoring.

Jive Bunny and The Mastermixers were known for their unique remixes of classic hits, and achieved significant success in the late 1980.

Jo Callis , as a member of The Human League, Callis co-wrote the hit "Don't You Want Me," contributing to the band's success during the synth-pop era of the 1980s. Now 71 years old.

And finally Ronnie Dukes. Ronnie was part of the cabaret duo Dukes and Lee, popular on the cabaret circuit in the 1960s and 1970s.