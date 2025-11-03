Rotherham's strict licensing for sex businesses remain unchanged

Tough: Rothrham Council has strict rules for sex establishments

STRICT licensing rules for sex establishments in Rotherham will be kept in place until at least 2030, after a “light touch” review of council policy.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing policy, adopted in 2019 and reviewed in 2023, sets out how the council regulates venues such as lap dancing clubs, sex shops and sex cinemas under the Local Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1982.

Licensing officers concluded the policy meets its aims, meaning no changes are needed. A full review is now planned for 2030, with the option for an informal update in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The policy maintains a presumption against granting licences for sexual entertainment venues or sex cinemas anywhere in the borough, including residential, rural, town centre and industrial areas. For sex shops, licences are only considered on a case-by-case basis, with a presumption against approval except in industrial zones.

A decision report states that the approach provides clarity to applicants and ensures consistency in decision-making.

The policy also requires strict welfare and safeguarding measures for any licensed premises, including worker protection policies, customer codes of conduct, and whistleblowing procedures.

The council emphasised that while its policy assumes no suitable locations for sexual entertainment venues or sex cinemas, each application would still be assessed on its individual merits in line with national legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation during the 2023 review saw strong public support for maintaining the current restrictions, with the majority of respondents in favour of keeping Rotherham’s tough stance.

Officials said the framework helps protect children, young people and vulnerable adults from potential harm, while ensuring any sex-related businesses are properly regulated and transparent.

The decision was made under delegated authority by the council’s licensing manager.