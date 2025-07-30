Rotherham's squeaky-clean record on food hygiene revealed

THOSE too tired to cook might be well advised to head for Rotherham’s eateries and take-aways - which have the best record for food hygiene across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Standard Agency’s so-called ‘scores on the doors’ rank establishments with between one and five stars, which businesses can display as a green and black sticker to re-assure customers.

Now the numbers have been crunched across the board and reveal Rotherham takes the top spot regionally, with an average rating of 4.78 - though that is a minor decrease from last year, with 0.03 shaved off the total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was still enough to leave the town in fifth place nationally, however.

The results are backed up the latest inspection results in Rotherham, with 25 premises visited since May, and 24 of those scoring straight fives.

One take-away scored only one star.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme was introduce 15 years ago and has become an accepted benchmark for assessing how businesses perform.

Getting top marks is a badge of honour for people like 17 year old Callum McQueen, who recently opened his Cal’s Kitchen business in Rotherham’s Imperial Building and was awarded five stars – winning praise from an inspector who remarked on his age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foodie: Callum McQueen of Cal's Kitchen in Rotherham town centre.

The system can also throw up surprises, including a well-known hotel which attracted a score of one star, where every other one ranked by Rotherham Council scored five stars.

Staff in the hospitality industry can take courses to learn good practice for food hygiene, which covers areas including how food is stored, rather than just the cleanliness of preparation areas.

High Speed Training provides such training and head of learning and development at the company, Dr Richard Anderson, said: “Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance to food businesses, and to the customers who use them.

“Fifteen years have passed since the launch of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme, and its place in the industry is as vital as ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news in Doncaster was not so good, achieving the lowest ranking regionally, at 4.33 from five, down on last year.

Barnsley improved more than most, going from eighth to fourth place in Yorkshire and Humber.