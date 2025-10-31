Rotherham's restored 'Rust Bucket' is a classic car finalist
Simon McNamara from Rotherham has made it to the final five shortlist of Lancaster Insurance’s Pride of Ownership Best of the Best competition.
Now in its tenth year, the Pride of Ownership Awards showcase the craftmanship and dedication of classic car owners, and the remarkable stories that make classic cars so special to them.
A spokesperson for the event said: “These owners have all restored their classic cars to an award-winning level.
“Once dubbed The Old Rust Bucket, Simon – our Pride of Ownership winner Autumn 2017- lovingly restored his vehicle over five years to showroom condition.
“Over the years, he’s earned numerous show awards and magazine features for his work.”
Simon will be up against other finalists including Ted Brookes from Wales and his 1961 Morris Minor Million and James Cribb from Cheshire with his 1989 Austin Metro City.
Added the spokesperson: “After weeks of voting and thousands of supporters having their say, the Lancaster Insurance Pride of Ownership: Best of the Best competition has been whittled down to the final five.
“From lovingly restored family treasures to jaw-dropping rebuilds, these finalists represent the very best of the last decade.”
Voting for the ultimate champion is now open, and will be unveiled at the Classic Motor Show at Birmingham’s NEC Arena, from November 7-9.
The winner, as voted for by the public, will be crowned on the Lancaster stand at the show.