Rachael's winning entry

A ROTHERHAM woman is one of just seven people across the UK to win a national confectionery competition with a personal and ‘poignant’ message.

Rachael Griffiths was picked out of more than 12,000 entries in the Swizzels' Love Hearts 70th anniversary competition, which saw fans compete for the chance to win their own supply of 500 rolls of the sweets, each embossed with a message of their choosing.

The poignant winning stories celebrate family, colleagues, pupils, and anniversaries, as well as raising awareness of important health issues – including breast cancer survivor Rachael who chose the winning message 'Check ur boobs'.

She said: “I'm incredibly grateful and thrilled to have won the 'Celebrating 70 years of love' competition.

The seven winners of Love Hearts 70th anniversary competition

“The personalised message holds a lot of significance for me.

“Five years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and now I want to spread awareness to help save lives.

“With my prize, I'm asking for donations to support a breast cancer charity.

“Let's make a difference together!"

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at British sweet manufacturer Swizzels – which also makes well-known products including Refreshers, Drumstick Lollies and Rainbow Drops, said: “We're blown away at the number of incredible and heartfelt entries we've received – it's truly overwhelming!

“A massive thank you to everyone who shared their personal stories with us.

“Selecting winners from such an amazing pool of entries was no easy feat.