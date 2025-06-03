Rotherham's new Parkgate park and ride opens

A NEW park and ride facility for the Parkgate tram train station has now been opened, with facilities including EV charge points and cycle racks.

It has 289 spaces for tram train passengers and is free to use, with solo motorcycle parking and disabled user bays also installed.

The project has cost almost £13m and was led by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, along with Rotherham Council and Parkgate owners Stadium.

A new link road opened late last year as part of the same project, designed to reduce congestion on the A633 and A6123 roads, making it easier for customers to get to and from Parkgate.

New electric buses have also been introduced on the X22 service, as part of work to improve transport links in the area.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “South Yorkshire deserves nothing less than a world-class public transport network so our communities can access the jobs and opportunities they deserve.

“We’re investing serious money into South Yorkshire’s tram system, through projects like the new Rotherham Parkgate park and ride.

“We won’t get there in one big step, it’s about steady and consistent progress.”

Serious money: Large sums are being invested in deveopments like the new park and ride facility

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said: “The new park and ride is a real win for Rotherham - it’s about making everyday journeys easier, greener and more accessible for local people.

“Whether you’re hopping on the tram train, cycling to the shops, or changing an EV, this investment helps us cut congestion, reduce emissions, and build a better-connected future for our town,” he said.