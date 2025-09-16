Rotherham’s new mainline railway station 'may cost up to £100m'

LONG-AWAITED: Artist's impression of what the new railway station in Rotherham could look like

PLANS for a long-awaited new railway station in Rotherham could cost up to £100m if it goes ahead.

Funded by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the scheme will bring additional rail services to Rotherham, with faster journey times and “direct connections to regional economic centres”.

A report to the SYMCA states that proposals include a new railway station on the Midland mainline adjacent to industrial and potential new housing developments, with the aim of making public transport more accessible to new and existing adjacent residents otherwise using their car for most journeys.

The proposal includes a tram-train stop to attract more usage to the tram and rail networks.

Documents state that funding of £99m is needed for the station, with a further £7m for the tram-train stop.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority is set to approve £1m to develop the scheme.

Rotherham Council and the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority have drawn up proposals to return mainline train services to the borough for the first time since the 1980s.

The proposal, likely to be built on track in the Parkgate area, would provide faster services into Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham without changing in Sheffield or Doncaster, with the possibility of direct London services also proposed.

Development of the full business case will take until summer 2025 and a further three years is estimated for procurement and construction.