Rotherham's inflation busting boost for public health spending

PUBLIC health services in Rotherham are to get a funding boost of almost five per cent - nearly double the inflation rate - from April.

It means the total awarded to the borough by the Government will be more than £19.4m, an increase of 4.95 per cent.

The increase is part of £200m being invested nationally and comes after spending in the sector was reduced under the previous Conservative Government.

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion said: “I welcome this uplift in spending to improve health outcomes across Rotherham.

“For too long, prevention has not been funded and I’m glad that is now changing, as prevention really is better than cure.

“This funding will help reduce health inequalities, relieve pressure on the NHS and hopefully prevent people falling into ill health.

“This investment into our health services will make a real change locally and I look forward to seeing its implementation.

“The uplift from £18,434,695 to £19,420,372 for Rotherham, equates to £71.16 per constituent.”