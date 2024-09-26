Rotherham Young Writers is back and supported this year by Flux Rotherham and Children’s Capital of Culture,

A GROUP for budding young wordsmiths, which counts among its alumni a musician from The Reytons, and a poet and BBC broadcaster, is returning this week after a year-long hiatus – and is looking for new members to take it into its 14th year.

Rotherham Young Writers, supported this year by Flux Rotherham and Children’s Capital of Culture, is free to attend and offers relaxed and fun creative writing workshops for young people aged 14 to 19 from across the borough in everything from short story to poetry.

Rotherham alumni of the group and network include Joe O’Brien – The Reytons lead guitarist, one of the band’s songwriters, and a former Oakwood pupil – as well as BBC Radio Sheffield presenter and poet Sile Sibanda.

Members of the group, part of a South Yorkshire network of young writers group run by Hive South Yorkshire working with local partners, are also encouraged to get involved in wider creative writing opportunities such as open mic events, writing festivals, masterclasses with professional writers, and competitions.

Founder and award-winning writer Vicky Morris said: “Rotherham Young Writers is open to young people of all interests, abilities and backgrounds.

“You don’t have to think you’re a great writer to attend – the group is about sparking ideas and exploring words through creative exercises and techniques in a supportive space.”

Flux Rotherham director Helen Jones said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Hive.

“There are so many wonderful cultural happenings in Rotherham right now, it’s great to be joining creative forces.”

Over the years, Rotherham Young Writers members have won a range of awards and prizes including the Young Northern Writers Award, Orwell Youth Prize, the BBC Young Writer of the Year, and the International New Poets’ Prize.

They’ve also performed at local and regional festivals including Off the Shelf Festival of Words and been published in a number of anthologies showcasing the north’s ‘next generation’ writing talent.

Rotherham Young Writers returns to Rotherham Riverside Library in the town centre from tonight (Thursday, September 26) and will then be held fortnightly on Thursdays from 5-7pm.

For more information, visit www.hivesouthyorkshire.com and www.fluxrotherham.org.uk.