Rotherham’s future celebrated at Apprentice of the Year awards

Winners: Cabinet member for transport jobs and the local economy Cllr John Williams (left) and Rotherham Council chief executive John Edwards (right) pictured with intermediate award winner Idrees Munir and supported internship award winner Joe Gressar.

THE Apprentice of the Year awards 2025 showcased some of the brightest talent in Rotherham.

It was the tenth annual independent awards, organised by Rotherham Council’s RiDO team and the Advertiser, and they highlighted the work of some real superstars in the making.

The South Yorkshire Apprentice Hub sponsored event at the New York Stadium showed the increasingly varied work available in the borough and the fact that youngsters don’t need to move away to obtain good jobs and undertake careers in their chosen fields.

The awards was sponsored by AESSEAL, Mears Group, Airmaster, South Yorkshire Apprentice Hub, Rotherham Opportunities College, RMBC Employment Skills, and RDASH.

Award: Rotherham Council chief executive John Edwards presents the Advanced award to Ella Middlebrook.

The evening was hosted by Airmaster managing director Lisa Pogson with speeches from Keith Richardson at South Yorkshire Apprentice Hub, and Cllr John Williams.

Winners on the night were:

Supported Internship Joe Gressar – RMBC Rockingham Professional Development Centre

Joe was praised for being a positive role model for people with neuro-diverse conditions. He has contributed to Rotherham Council events relating to SEND employment sharing his lived experience and is a reliable and hard-working member of the team.

Speech: Cabinet member for transport jobs and the local economy Cllr John Williams, speaks at the Rotherham Apprentice of the Year Awards.

Supporting evidence for his application said: “For Joe to come into a new place of work, with new colleagues and work processes and into a centre that is busy on a daily basis with a constant change of visitors and for him to settle in and adapt is testament to his positive outlook and determination to fulfil his role. Joe has continually used his own coping strategies to deal with a workload that changes daily and can be very fluid. He should be very proud of his achievements.”

Intermediate Idrees Munir – Rotherham Council

Idrees demonstrated a strong work ethic and delivered 100 per cent on every role and responsibility throughout his apprenticeship. Idrees went onto successfully gain a permanent position whilst completing his Level Two customer services apprenticeship within planning for 13 months and then successfully completed the rest of the apprenticeship qualification within the housing department.

Advanced Ella Middlebrook – AESSEAL

Praised: Rotherham Council chief executive John Edwards presents the Higher/Degree award to Sheena Machon

Ella set a brilliant example for others wanting to pursue a career in engineering. Through a combination of her work ethic, proactive approach, constant enthusiasm and eagerness to improve and learn, she’s proven herself to be a fantastic role model that others following her should strive to be like.

Higher/Degree Sheena Machon – Rotherham NHS

Sheena was praised for her knowledge base which Sheena already had and has developed this immensely whilst being on the Apprenticeship through studying theory, experiencing different placements and working hands-on within her static team. It has been inspiring to see her skills flourish but what has been even more delightful is to see her confidence grow.

Highly Commended

Finalists: Rotherham Apprentice of the Year finalists pictured with judges

Supported Internship Asia Munshi – Crossroads Care/Rotherham Opportunities College and Logan Thornton – Rotherham College

Higher/Degree Max Brough – Airmaster Air Conditioning Ltd.

Cllr Williams said: “It was a lovely event and very moving to hear and meet some of the people there tonight and their achievements. It’s a great reflection of the event and the individuals recognised over all these years that this was the 10th anniversary of the awards.

“Many thanks for inviting me to be a part of the event."