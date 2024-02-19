Ignored: The Advertiser found rubbish dumped within sight of this sign

Through 2023, Rotherham Council recorded 6,681 incidents of fly-tipping - where offenders leave waste at the roadside or on other land - across the borough.

But figures show almost a third of those offences were committed in just one of the town’s 25 ‘wards’, the local neighbourhoods which make up the full borough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham East accounted for 2,071 of all cases, with Rotherham West at 1,298 being the only other area to record a four-figure total.

Brazen: Flytippers dumped this rubbish opposite a sign warning of concealed cameras

In contrast, Hellaby and Maltby West, had just 33 cases were recorded.

Rotherham Council spends around £280,000 a year clearing up after fly-tippers and also works to deter potential offenders or prosecute those who can be proven to have dumped waste.

Figures supplied by Rotherham Council show mixed success against offenders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While prosecution levels are up, at nine for 2023 compared to six for the 2022/23 financial year, there has been a slump in numbers of fixed penalties issued.

Illegal: Waste from cannabis cultivation is often dumped by offenders

In the 12 months ending in March 2023, 401 fixed penalties – fines issued attending court – were issued, compared to 37 so far in the current financial year, which has around six weeks left to run.

From April, those facing legal action will see the maximum rise to £1,000 from £400.

Sam Barstow, Assistant Director of Regeneration and Environment said: “Rotherham Council is committed to providing a better environment and continues to prosecute people who illegally dispose of waste.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"People should use our waste recycling sites across the borough and our household waste collection service.

"The Council can also help with the removal and disposal of larger household items such as furniture, electrical appliances and DIY waste, so there really is no excuse for committing environmental crime.

“All legitimate waste removal companies are licensed and have a business address. They will always offer receipts and explain where your waste will be disposed of.

"You should always check that someone offering to take your waste away is licensed. You could end up in court and be landed with a fine if an unlicensed carrier fly-tips your waste.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dalton and Thrybergh Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester said: “In many ways it’s no surprise that the most deprived wrads have issues with fly-tipping.

"For instance, you have residents with less access to private transport to access recycling centres that are often out of these areas.

"Due to a variety of reasons, being less digitally enabled, lower English skiills and household finances, you have less knowledge of, and access to, services.

"I understand the upcoming budget has some significant fee cuts to the bulky waste collection and that’s great, but to reach the communities with most need we really need to think hard how we communicated that.”

Rotherham East: 2,071

Rotherham West: 1,298

Boston Castle: 429

Dinnington: 306

Maltby East: 268

Keppel: 267

Dalton and Thrybergh: 237

Aughton and Swallownest: 200

Hoober: 198

Sitwell: 162

Greasbrough: 136

Rawmarsh East: 129

Thurcroft and Wickersley South: 129

Wales: 118

*Bramley and Ravenfield: 106

Wath: 97

Anston and Woodsetts: 75

Aston and Todwick: 72

Brinsworth: 71

Rother Vale: 65

Rawmarsh West: 61

Swinton and Rockingham: 58

Wickersley North: 58

Kilnhurst and Swinton East: 37