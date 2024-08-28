Rotherham’s Best off licence could lose alcohol licence over underage sales and CCTV issues

Rotherham's Best

AN OFF licence which narrowly escaped losing its licence two years ago has been caught selling to underage customers again.

An August 2022 hearing was told that the corner store – called Rotherham’s Best – had been nicknamed the “apple juice shop” by youngsters who knew they could obtain booze there.

The licence was revoked by Rotherham Council but later reinstated following an appeal at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in October last year.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May this year, South Yorkshire Police visited and found the CCTV system was not working and no recordings were available to view.

Three weeks later, alcohol was sold to a 17-year-old test purchaser. The staff member involved later said he thought the child was 19 – but police pointed out that this showed Challenge 25 was not being operated anyway.

The shop’s refusal log – recording instances when customers’ had been denied alcohol – was found to be empty.

When the store was last brought before councillors in 2022, RMBC said there had been a “general failure” to meet the licence conditions.

Licence holder Ilyas Nishat denied the “apple juice shop” allegation – saying the place being referred to was actually a different shop in the same area of Clifton.

A sub-committee of the council’s licensing board will meet today (29) to discuss a police recommendation to revoke the premises licence.

Jo Belton, police licensing officer, said: “Police and council licensing officers have previously made every effort to work with Mr Nishat to achieve compliance.

“Lengthy and repeated visits have been undertaken alongside written warnings and notices to improve.

“Mr Nishat succeeded in retaining the premises licence on appeal to the magistrates’ court. The magistrates recognised the need for management control conditions, imposing ten conditions.

“Recent evidence supports the fact that Mr Nishat is unwilling, or unable, to manage the shop in a manner that promotes the licensing objectives, continues to operate in breach of the premises licence conditions, and is failing to promote the licensing objective of preventing crime and disorder and protecting children from harm.

“All steps to assist Mr Nishat to achieve compliance have been exhausted.”