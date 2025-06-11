Rotherham's annual tribute to armed forces to go ahead

ARMED Forces Day - Rotherham’s annual tribute to those who have, and continue, to help keep the country safe - takes place on Saturday June 21.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised to recognise the contribution made by the whole armed forces community, will take place in the town centre, including a military parade, Act of Worship, speeches, cadet displays and, weather permitting, a historic Dakota aircraft flypast.

Live performances are also planned in All Saints' Square as well as stalls and military vehicles will be on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Military stalls and vehicles will be on Effingham Street from 10am to 2pm, with the parade moving off from College Street at 10.20am.

Entertainment in All Saints’ Square begins from 11.30am, with - weather permitting - the Dakota flypast at 1.55pm.

Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail said: “I’m delighted to be leading Rotherham’s Armed Forced Day event. It’s a wonderful way to pay tribute to our armed forces community, and it is always so well supported by people from across the borough. It’s a great opportunity for us to all come together to show our gratitude and appreciation to serving troops, service families, veterans and cadets as well as remembering those who have given their lives for our country.”

Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Keenan added: "We’re really proud that Rotherham is home to one of the biggest Armed Forces celebrations in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not just about supporting our armed forces community on one day.

Respect: Rotherham will pay tribute to the armed forces

“The Rotherham Armed Forces Community Covenant is a promise to those who serve, or who have served, and their families which says we will do all we can to ensure they are treated fairly and are not disadvantaged by their service in their day-to-day lives.”

Visitors on the day can take advantage of free Saturday parking in all the Council’s town centre off-street car parks (excluding Clifton Park and Museum car parks) to visit the event, as well as enjoy shopping and leisure activities around the centre.

The event has been organised by Rotherham Council and those involved in the area’s armed forces community.

For more a full itinerary of the day, see: www.rotherham.gov.uk/armed-forces