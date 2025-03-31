Rotherham's 21st Century phone box plan

Proposed location: Riverside House could see a new kiosk installed outside

MOST people may now carry smartphones, but the era of the payphone is not yet over - instead a network of 21st Century booths, including tradition telephones and life-saving defibrillators could be installed across Rotherham.

Some tradition phone booths remain in place, but now accommodate defibrillators - used to apply electric shock treatment to cardiac arrest patients - instead of the payphones they were designed for.

But Rotherham Council is now being asked to grant planning permission for the installation of a network of multi-purpose booths in the town centre, and beyond.

The design is reminiscent of a traditional red phone box, albeit with two sides open and with a black colour-scheme.

The design is said to be an “instantly recognisable yet modern structure” and the open-plan design was a factor to allow access for those with mobility issues.

Unlike traditional payphone, the new varied would be ‘a multi-communication hub for the future’, according to firm behind the idea.

They say access to conventional phones is “am important lifeline for many people”.

The kiosks would feature touchscreen information to help people find their way around, with the phones being operated with credit or debit cards, along with the option of contactless payment.

Advertising would also be a feature of the kiosks, with a digital screen on the back wall of the kiosk, a design feature which resulted in “smartening its image”, according to documents submitted to the council.

The company behind the scheme is called NWP and they have also offered to provide a tree for planting with every kiosk installed, through a partnership with an organisation called Trees for Cities.

They say: “The proposed NWP kiosk is ergonomic, well-designed, and strongly built with specially designed compartments and durable easily cleaned surfaces.

“The kiosks are therefore long-lasting and suitable for being situated within urban environments where these standards are usually higher due to increased usage and demand.”

The booths would also be serviced by the installing company, with washing every two weeks.

Under the proposal, booths would be installed at College Road, Frederick Street, Canklow Road, outside Riverside House in Main Street, land near the Drummond Street car park and on land at Retail World, Parkgate.