Police issued the reminder after receiving 14 calls over the weekend

Among the other reports of dangerously out of control dogs received by South Yorkshire Police at the weekend (Saturday, April 27 and Sunday 28) was a two-year-old child suffering facial injuries in Doncaster and a man attacked in Barnsley.

A spokesperson said: “Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost to the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.“Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensure justice is secured.“Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.“Already in 2024, we have had to seize over 300 dogs for various reasons, most often because they were deemed to be dangerously out of control or suspected to be a banned breed.

“These dogs have to be kennelled at the taxpayer’s cost.Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chf Insp Emma Cheney said: “In addition to the police resources, serious incidents add a further pressure to our NHS colleagues, and in some cases, social services, and housing associations.“Please act.

“Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary.“You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home.

“Remember, for everyone’s safety:

Do not leave children unattended with dogs

Walk your dog on a lead in public areas

Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors.”

CI Cheney added: “No matter how long a dog has been part of your family, it can cause harm and injury.

