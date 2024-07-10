Diabetes UK's 1 Million Step Challenge is on the look out for walkers in Rotherham

WALK this way!

A step challenge which raises vital funds for charity Diabetes UK has returned – and a call has gone out for people from Rotherham to sign up.

The One Million Step Challenge runs from July 1 until September 30 and sees participants complete one million steps over three months – which works out around 10,000 a day.

Participants can take part anywhere from their local park to their living room, alone or with family, friends, or colleagues.

All funds raised from the challenge, which is free to sign up to and has no minimum sponsorship, will go towards Diabetes UK’s work funding life-saving research.

Clare Howarth, head of the north region at Diabetes UK, said: “Walking is a fantastic way to help you get fit and by taking on the One Million Step Challenge, you’ll not only be stepping towards a healthier version of yourself, but every step you take and every pound you raise will help us fund research for new treatments, campaign for better care, and provide vital support through our helpline.

In addition to the One Million Step Challenge, there are two other ways to get involved.

Participants can do the half a million challenge – about 5,400 steps a day – while more experienced walkers can take on the 1.7 million step challenge – around 18,400 steps a day and the equivalent of walking from Lands End to John O’Groats.

Rewards on offer for challengers include a new eco-friendly wooden medal, an exclusive One Million Step Challenge t-shirt and a Diabetes UK hoodie.