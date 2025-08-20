Rotherham United's former Millmoor home to host friendly match with German team

Historic: Millmoor football ground is back in use and will welcome a German amateur side

A LONG-LOST chapter of Rotherham’s football history will stir back to life this month when a German amateur side stages a one-off friendly at Millmoor.

PSV Braunschweig, a team of groundhopping enthusiasts from Lower Saxony, will face 'Dog Daisy United' at the former home of Rotherham United on Friday, August 29, (kick-off 6.30 pm.)

Millmoor, once the bustling home of the Millers before their move to the New York Stadium in July 2012, has stood largely unused for more than a decade. But for PSV, it represents exactly the kind of “lost ground” they specialise in.

Founded in 2019 after a group of friends decided on holiday in Cyprus that they should form a team of their own, PSV now combine playing in Germany's tenth tier with tours to unusual football venues.

Special match: says Helge Keller of PSV Braunschweig

Since 2020, they have organised games in disused stadiums, on remote islands and even at a former East German socialist holiday camp.

Now, for the first time, they are heading to Rotherham.

Helge Keller of PSV told the Advertiser: "The stadium and the city symbolise the fascination of football, what it was in the past, and let us remember older times of football, a kind of nostalgia.

"In a present time of more commercialisation of football this romantic view of Millmoor makes it very special for us to play here.”

Wandering team: A game at a lost ground in Riesa, Germany, in 2024

Permission for the match was arranged with the local help of Stuart Bailey, who Keller says “wants to spread the magic of Millmoor and revitalise this ground.”

Two days after their South Yorkshire visit, the Germans will head to Cougar Park in Keighley to play Eccleshill United.

Keller says they hope to meet plenty of locals on their England trip.

“We can’t imagine how many people will come,” he said.

“Every person who wants to watch is welcome. We want to create two events like a class reunion for everyone who loves football, is connected to the city and the stadium, and also for the groundhopping community.”

Admission is £8 per game or £12 for two, with free entry for under-18s and discounts for students, unemployed people and pensioners.

The German players themselves are mostly in their mid-30s.

"We started playing together in 2019 as a few friends.

"We went on a tour in Cyprus and the question was: "Why didn't we play together in our former careers? There was the idea born of founding a new team with friends. And now here we are."

And while the football might not be of professional standard, Keller says the emphasis is firmly on enjoyment and sharing stories.

"It’s about meeting people who share our passion, swapping groundhopping tales and hearing about Millmoor’s glory days,” he explained.

Locals are encouraged to support the event by spreading the word through social media or simply by turning up on the day.

“We are thrilled to be coming to the homeland of football,” Keller added.

“Hopefully it will be an international football party for everyone.”

More details are available on PSV’s Instagram channel: psv_braunschweig_1.herren – if your German translation powers are up to scratch.