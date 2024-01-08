Rotherham Toy Appeal organisers grateful for 'massive' support after campaign reaches 2,250 children
The annual campaign sees festive shoppers donate a present for a girl or boy or a particular age range through a gift tag system at Parkgate Shopping.
Toys are matched with suitable youngsters who are referred from a range of organisations, including charities, schools and RMBC social workers.
The appeal was launched with an event at Parkgate on November 6, after which donations were dropped off at any shops on the retail park, as well as through Rotherham Town Hall, libraries, Nationwide on Effingham Street, and Voluntary Action Rotherham.
Co-ordinator Ann Levick thanked everyone who donated to this year’s appeal, which was also backed by the Advertiser and Rotherham Radio.
She added: “What massive support we had this year. It has truly been one to remember for over 2,250 children and young people who received gifts to open on Christmas morning – something they may have not been able to do, without everyone who supports the appeal.
“This appeal is unique to Rotherham because it brings Rotherham together; Rotherham people are generous and care a great deal about the children and young people living in their community.
“I am truly amazed and thankful that so many local businesses, churches, libraries, schools and members of the public supported the appeal because without your support we could not have achieved the amount of families we provided gifts for. A massive thank you.”