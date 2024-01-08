Rotherham Toy Appeal organisers grateful for 'massive' support after campaign reaches 2,250 children

“MASSIVE” support helped the Rotherham Toy Appeal reach more than 2,250 youngsters who might have otherwise gone without any Christmas presents to open.

Rotherham Toy Appeal coordinator Ann Levick (right) and volunteer Joyce Ledger collecting donations at Parkgate Shopping

The annual campaign sees festive shoppers donate a present for a girl or boy or a particular age range through a gift tag system at Parkgate Shopping.

Toys are matched with suitable youngsters who are referred from a range of organisations, including charities, schools and RMBC social workers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal was launched with an event at Parkgate on November 6, after which donations were dropped off at any shops on the retail park, as well as through Rotherham Town Hall, libraries, Nationwide on Effingham Street, and Voluntary Action Rotherham.

Co-ordinator Ann Levick thanked everyone who donated to this year’s appeal, which was also backed by the Advertiser and Rotherham Radio.

She added: “What massive support we had this year. It has truly been one to remember for over 2,250 children and young people who received gifts to open on Christmas morning – something they may have not been able to do, without everyone who supports the appeal.

“This appeal is unique to Rotherham because it brings Rotherham together; Rotherham people are generous and care a great deal about the children and young people living in their community.

Advertisement

Advertisement