Rotherham town centre pub reopens
The Corn Law at the corner of High Street and Moorgate Street opened for business last Friday and is set to benefit from trade over the festive period.
The independently owned pub, which has previously been known as the Litten Tree, Stone & Taps, and Corn Law Rhymer, will be open 11am – midnight Monday to Thursday and Sundays, and 11am – 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.
Food service will resume from January, said licensee Nel Reynolds, who also told the Advertiser: “We’re looking forward to seeing people over the Christmas period. We have baseline bingo on ‘Mad Friday’ from 8pm and a bottomless brunch on New Year’s Eve.”
The pub will be open for business for the Millers’ Vertu EFL Trophy last 32 match against Tranmere on Tuesday night at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.