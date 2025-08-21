Rotherham to host 'largest community opera in UK'

ON SONG: The Rotherham opera project involves 2,000 children from all 25 wards of the borough

ROTHERHAM will host what is thought to be the largest community opera to date in the UK later this year.

Working with the Royal Ballet and Opera, debuting in November and featuring more than 2,000 young people, the Rotherham opera project is an original opera celebrating the borough becoming the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.

With storylines, music, choreography and designs co-created by the children and young people of Rotherham, the opera project aims to empower young people to express themselves through the power of music and performance.

The final performance will reflect the ideas, feelings and imagination of Rotherham’s youth debuting at Magna Science Adventure Centre on November 25 and 26.

This ambitious youth project is a partnership between the RBO, Rotherham Music, Grimm and Co, and Children’s Capital of Culture.

Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Ballet and Opera, said: "We are hugely proud to be working with the young people of Rotherham on this landmark project.

“It’s a brilliant example of our national work with schools and communities, and our commitment to extend access to the arts for people across the UK.”

The project is already underway with children aged eight to ten from ten local primary schools working with the literacy charity Grimm and Co to develop the story with help from RBO librettists.

Crags Community School Year 5 teacher Joanne O’Neill said: “For my students, many with special educational needs, this project was a welcome change from regular lessons.

!It showed them that their imaginations can take them anywhere and empowered children who don’t see themselves as 'writers' to help craft a story that will be performed.

“They gained confidence knowing their ideas were included in the final draft.

“The kids and I loved the experience.”

Gemma Thornton, head of learning and impact at Grimm and Co, added: “This flagship project for Children’s Capital of Culture 2025 involves over 2,000 children from all 25 wards of the borough.”

The project will continue to be workshopped with students throughout the year in collaboration with RBO artists and designers and Rotherham Music, moving to composition, set design and costuming.