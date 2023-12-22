TITANS stalwarts Lenny and Karen Rimmington have an extra reason to cheer this week on top of the club’s great form – their golden wedding anniversary.

Lenny and Karen Rimmington celebrate their golden wedding anniversary.

They met at the post office at Ickles in February 1973, when both worked nearby, and courted at nightclubs like the Fiesta and Bailey’s in Sheffield and Adam & Eve and the Oasis in Rotheram.

The couple, of Bramley, were married at St Leonard’s Church in Thrybergh on December 22, 1973, when the weather was really awful – right up until the actual ceremony.

That was followed by a reception at the parish hall and then a four-day honeymoon in Blackpool. “We came back skint!” said Lenny.

Both worked in the steel industry, with Karen as a clerk and Lenny in construction.

Their association with Rotherham Rugby Club goes back decades. Lenny said: “I can’t remember exactly how long, but it must be 30 years.”

Karen was much less keen at first, but a trip to Twickenham to see Rotherham play Northampton in the early 2000s changed everything.

She said: “I didn’t want to go but I took my nephew, and his dad drove us. There were so many people, and I had that little lad at the side of me. I just felt safe there. I knew if he’d got lost, someone would have brought him back to us.”

After “clicking” with the sport that day, Karen became a fan – and the couple are both at the heart of the Clifton Lane club today… her as hospitality steward and Lenny as head steward.

The ongoing ritual for new signings to have dinner at their house began during Andre Bester’s time as coach.

“It started because there were a few South Africans back then, who were a long way from home,” said Karen (70). “It was nice to make them feel more at home here.”

Lenny added: “We just love it here. The lads play their hearts out and we love watching it. You can’t beat grassroots rugby.”

Away from rugby, the couple are keen caravanners. Lenny (76) has an allotment and sits on the Ravenfield Ponds committee, while Karen enjoys choir and crafts.

A two-week Caribbean cruise to mark their big anniversary will take in the likes of Jamaica, Mexico and Cuba – and see the pair renew their vows on board.