YOUNG people and adults in Rotherham with disabilities and autism can continue to access and enjoy performing arts opportunities which boost confidence and tackle isolation, thanks to a grant of almost £185,000.

ROAR’s project 'Life Act'

The boost for Rotherham Open Arts Renaissance CIC comes from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK.

ROAR’s five-year project 'Life Act' enhances people’s confidence and self-esteem, and reduces feelings of loneliness and isolation felt by the disabled community through weekly rehearsals and regular opportunities to perform throughout the year.

It also aims to challenge people’s perception of disability by showcasing the skills and talents of its performers, and giving them a voice.

In addition to working with schools across South Yorkshire, the project will now also connect with five other disability arts companies across the country to develop its practices through shared learning, and produce a collaborative theatre event.

Life Act participant Jonno said: “I felt really good and really proud when I heard that we’ve got the funding which will keep us going for the next five years.

“It’s really important that people learn about disability issues and we’re the best people to teach this.

“Life Act gives me a reason to get up in the morning and a purpose in life.”

Life Act drama practitioner Charlie Barnes said ROAR was “absolutely over the moon”, adding:

“This funding allows us to continue to create powerful theatre which explores issues around disability and promotes the social model.

“Our incredible actors will have new opportunities to perform at venues across South Yorkshire and will also connect with other disability theatre companies in the UK.”

ROAR is one of 1,200 charities and community groups across Yorkshire and Humber awarded National Lottery funding this year.

Joe Dobson, head of funding for Yorkshire and Humber at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re delighted to be able to award funding to such an impressive range of local groups and projects, all seeking to support their community and meet local needs.