Film maker Josh Wilkinson (centre) with the cast of his new fims. From left to right are: Sam Taylor, Korie Hedley, Keira Skelton and Maisy Nelson.

Cruel Obsession will run to five episodes – shot on location in Rotherham – telling the tale of a troubled relationship.

Josh Wilkinson (18) said: “The overwhelming success and positive response we received for our short film Breaking Free has inspired us to take the story further.

“After careful consideration, we decided to transform it into a captivating series called Cruel Obsession. Although the name has changed, the essence of the story remains intact.

Student Josh Wilkinson at work on his new series of short films.

“It delves into the lives of Lillie and Mark. Mark, who had been hidden away for years, makes a dramatic return, adding a new layer of intrigue to the narrative.”

Korie Hedley (18), who plays Mark, said: “To act as someone completely different to anything you’ve really played before is always fun. Josh gives me creative freedom and I tend to direct some of my scenes due to that. I’m also a director and writer.

“I wrote alongside Sam Taylor to make Social Agony, produced by my company Blurred Image Studios in association with Wilkinson Productions who make the great Cruel Obsession. I look forward to completing this series and seeing what happens to my character.”

Keira Skelton (16) said: “Playing the character Grace has really inspired me to improve with my acting skills and carry on acting as I’ve realised it’s something I’d like to pursue.

“I also really enjoy playing her as I can add my own twist into the character and make her kind of like me in a way.”

Sam Taylor said playing Lillie had opened her eyes to someone in that sort of situation.

“Being an actor is definitely educational in a sense where you can almost see people’s point of view from every perspective, and though you haven’t personally experienced it, you gain so much knowledge of different scenarios to play a character well,” she added.

“Working with Wilkinson Productions has brought me joy and laughter and many memories to share.

“The cast and crew are all lovely people, some of the friendliest people I've ever met. I am so grateful I get to work with them and hope to continue to do so in the future.”