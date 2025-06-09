Rotherham team chosen by top gardeners for RHS build

THE first RHS flower show at Wentworth Woodhouse is a cultural milestone for the district - but the local connection goes beyond the venue itself.

Rotherham based CGM Landscapes (Yorkshire) Ltd has been selected to build one of the show gardens, which will be created ahead of the public opening.

Creating the show is a major task, with experts spending weeks to preen the exhibits to the point where every detail is perfect.

The task needs a professional touch and CGM Landscapes have been commissioned to install the Garden Whispers show garden.

That has been created by the internationally acclaimed design duo Hyeyoung Choi and Yungil Choi from Korea.

Known for their poetic and artistic approach to landscape architecture, the Chois have chosen CGM to bring their vision to life on Yorkshire soil— in a move which also marks the company’s debut at an RHS event.

The Garden Whispers design—sponsored by Hyundai Engineering & Construction—combines natural shapes with modern garden design.

Featuring elegant white sculptural poles, curved concrete platforms, and beautifully arranged planting, the garden invites visitors into a tranquil space of movement, stillness, and reflection.

Transformation: The CGM team will produce this garden from nothing

After the show, which will also take weeks to de-construct, the garden will be relocated to a housing development in Seoul, Korea.

Lee and Lewis Nuttall, the father-and-son duo behind CGM Landscapes, will work alongside a Korean team to construct the garden on the South Terrace of Wentworth Woodhouse.

“To be chosen to build such an ambitious and beautiful garden at a show of this calibre—and right here in our home region—is a real honour,” said Lewis.

“We can’t wait to see the garden come together this summer.”

Looks like a plan: The Garden Whispers display will follow this design

The RHS event helps to cement Wentworth Woodhouse as a heavyweight cultural venue.

The house and gardens are in the process of being restored and transformed under the leadership of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which took over the site several years ago.

In addition to restoring the property, the trust has set out to make it a cultural venue relevant to all communities in the area and it regularly hosts artist events.

For more information about CGM Landscapes, visit www.cgmlandscapes.com.