Rotherham taekwondo lovers step into the outdoors for dual fund-raising effort
NEST Taekwondo Club are embarking on a summer fund-raising drive in aid of the Weston Park cancer charity and to buy new club equipment.
Junior instructor Jack Harvey is running the Leeds Marathon this weekend and colleagues are doing the Yorkshire 3 Peaks Challenge on June 21.
NEST is also hosting a kick-a-thon fund-raiser at its base at High Street, Kimberworth, on June 29.
Laura Singleton, owner and chief instructor of NEST Taekwondo, said: “We are a traditional taekwondo club and have trained in Kimberworth for more than 25 years.
"We’re in need of new mats and equipment for the students which is quite expensive but we wanted to do a charity fund-raiser as well.
“A number of us have family members using Weston Park's services so it is quite close to our hearts.”
For more information please visit NEST Taekwondo’s fund-raising page at https://gofund.me/bbb01bc1
